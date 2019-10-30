Jeffrey Stanton Purvis, age 51, died on Oct. 25, 2019 in Cumming. Jeff was born at Glasgow AFB, MT on December 16, 1967. He graduated from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, NC, Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, and Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, MI. Jeff was a sole practitioner of law in Cumming. Jeff is survived by his wife Alicia C. Purvis, children Madelyn Rae Purvis and Maximilian Walker Purvis, his parents Laurel Purvis and Stan and Judie Purvis, and his brothers Jason Purvis and Micah Purvis. He is predeceased by his brother Sean Purvis. Jeff was passionate for the law and was dedicated to the defense of his clients. He will truly be missed by his family and his colleagues in the legal profession.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Milton Fields, Alpharetta, GA.
