Jerry Pearce, age 73, of Cumming, passed away on October 16, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Jerry was born June 9,1946 in Eureka California, and lived in Georgia for the past 30 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Pearce; sons Tim (Dana Pearce) and Dan (Noel Pearce); four grand children (Emily, Anna Kate, Cara, and Aiden); two brothers and a sister, and other loving relatives and friends. Jerry proudly served his country with active Naval service followed by 14 years in the Naval Reserve. Jerry retired from a successful career in the telecommunications industry in 2003, and enjoyed his most recent years golfing, fishing, and boating with his grandkids. He loved living on the lake. He also loved his 1963 Corvette and being a member of the Good 'Ole Boys Corvette Club.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is making arrangements and condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. A military service is planned at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 1 pm Monday, October 21st.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jerry Pearce to The ()
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 20, 2019