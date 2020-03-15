Jeree Davis Creech, age 76, of Cumming, died on March 4, 2020. She was a mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. She was the daughter of William David and Nora Baker. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert (Bob) L. Creech, Cumming; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason R. and Ginger Bowman, Marietta and Justin B. Creech, Cumming; eight grandchildren, John Wayne Creech, Kayla Creech, Andrew Creech, Nicholas Creech, Steven Creech, Preston Wissler, Jacob Creech and Tyler Wissler; and several nieces and nephew. Mrs. Creech was born Aug. 15, 1943 in Kentucky. She was a 1961 graduate of Eastern High School in Louisville, Ky, a 1964 graduate of Cumberland College with a bachelor's degree, and a 1972 graduate of Georgia State University with a master's degree. Mrs. Creech taught school in Kettering, Oh from 1967 until 1972 and then taught and coached at Columbia High School from 1972 until 1980. She was the owner of the Children's Learning Center on Scott Street in Buford, Ga for 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of children. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. March 21, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service, March 21. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 15, 2020