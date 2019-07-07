Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary



Jerry, a man born with a servant's heart, was a devoted business partner, Scoutmaster, weekly churchgoer (without fail), friend to all/stranger to none, mentor, sponsor, and Veteran.

He was highly thought of by family and friends as a boat captain, counselor, organizer, and hero.

Excerpts from a Habitat for Humanity tribute to Jerry say it best:

"Nary a bad word was ever said about Jerry; indeed, our homeowners and volunteers inevitably praised his kind, caring, and patient nature as he worked side-by-side with them. …he was one of our rocks, always willing to go the extra mile, serving wherever and whenever he was needed. While Jerry has been battling serious health issues for some time, he continued to persevere without complaint. Just recently, he returned to work after beginning a trial drug treatment program and taking a few weeks off. The man certainly loved Habitat and its mission. He also loved his fellow volunteers."

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Gail M. Van Gundy, and his children, BJ Van Gundy, Shelli Wheeler, and Cory Van Gundy; 14 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; and sister, Mitzi Rauth.

A celebration of the life of Jerry L. Van Gundy will be held at 1 p.m., July 8, 2019, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3740 Holtzclaw Rd, Cumming, GA 30041.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Bldg C, Roswell, GA 30075 or by going to

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.



