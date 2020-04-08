Jerry Morris Stancel, age 77, of Cumming, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. A family funeral service was held Monday, April 6, in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment followed at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell.
Mr. Stancel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie Stancel, of Cumming; daughter and son-in-law Terri and David Murphy, of Gainesville; son Gary Stancel, of Cumming; grandchildren Cari and her husband, Tony Bennett, Brett Murphy, Justin Stancel, William Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, Jeremy Mathers and Hali Higgenbotham; great-grandchildren Dawn Bennett, Clara Bennett and Lucy Bennett.
Jerry was full of life and will be missed in his community by family and friends.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
April 8, 2020
