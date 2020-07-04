1/1
Joan Chiniria Archer
Joan Chiniria Archer, age 87, passed away on June 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Archer is preceded in death by her husband, John Archer: parents, Roscoe, and Bertie Fox: brothers Karrell and Dennis Fox.
Survivors include daughter, Karrell Hultquist, son and daughter in law William David and Beth Archer, daughter and son in law, Bonnie and Rusty McMillan: sister and brother in law Karen and Mark Hopersberger: grandchildren, Jeremy Hultquist, Heather Falero, John Archer, Abigail Archer, and Emma McMillan: great-grandchildren, Ricardo Falero, Isabella Falero, Axel Hultquist, and Josie Hultquist.
She was cremated and a  memorial service is planned at a later time at her church Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Cumming GA
In lieu of flowers please make donations to her beloved church Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Cumming GA. 3140 Pleasent Grove Road Cumming GA.30028
Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 4, 2020


Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
