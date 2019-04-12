Joe "Jug" Mullinax, age 81, of Cumming, GA, died on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in 1938, to the late Laburn and Blondeen Mullinax. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Alpharetta, GA. Joe was a United States Army veteran and a General Motors retiree. He loved to travel and listen to country music. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Mullinax; daughter, Lisa Diane Mullinax; and siblings, Walter, Everett, and Clara Lee.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Dunagan; and sisters, Peggy Lilligren, and Sue Davis; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Joe were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Terry Garrett officiating. Interment followed at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross, GA. The family received friends from 1 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 12, 2019