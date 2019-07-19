John Allen Ledford, age 73, of Alpharetta, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Ledford served as an MP in Korea during war times. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Mr. Ledford had a passion for cars and motorcycles, as well as spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his sons, Brett (Katie) Ledford of Cumming, Jody (Mandy) Ledford of Thomasville, GA; grandchildren, Johnny Ledford, Lauren Ledford, Garrett Ledford, and Davis Ledford; sister, Marlene Budd of Canton; brother, Frank (Debi) Ledford of Woodstock; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at Union Hill United Methodist Church in August.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 19, 2019