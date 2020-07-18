1/
John Daniel “Danny” O’Shields
John Daniel "Danny" O'Shields, age 70, of Ball Ground, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Williams O'Shields, and his brother, David O'Shields.
 He is survived by his wife, Diane O'Shields; stepdaughter, Leina (Jimmy) Douka; stepson, Jordan (Andrea) Wall; grandchildren, Tristian Cook, Logan Hinton, Alyssa Douka, Elizabeth Wall, Ella Rose Wall and a blended family bound by love.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Henderson.
 Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 18, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
