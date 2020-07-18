John Daniel "Danny" O'Shields, age 70, of Ball Ground, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Williams O'Shields, and his brother, David O'Shields.
He is survived by his wife, Diane O'Shields; stepdaughter, Leina (Jimmy) Douka; stepson, Jordan (Andrea) Wall; grandchildren, Tristian Cook, Logan Hinton, Alyssa Douka, Elizabeth Wall, Ella Rose Wall and a blended family bound by love.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Henderson.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 18, 2020