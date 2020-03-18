Mr. John L. Vaughn 87, of Cumming, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
John served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war as an aircraft mechanic. He was assigned to the Atomic Energy Commissions test programs in the South Pacific, with Operation Castle being one the most noticeable.
After returning home, John meet and married Louise and formed their family. He worked at Lockheed as a flight line mechanic and an electronic calibration lab technician. He was the ultimate handyman, car mechanic, and ham radio operator. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and camping. He maintained multiple hives of bees and was called "Honeybee" as a nickname at Lockheed and amongst friends.
John is preceded in death by his wife Louise Vaughn, and his son Joe Vaughn.
John is survived by his children; Keith Vaughn (Leslie Brown) of Alpharetta and Virginia Anglin (C.D.), of Jefferson, Sister; Marian Clark of Gainesville and James (Myrtle) Vaughn of Cornelia.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1 pm – 2 pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home Memorial services will take place at 2 pm on March 21, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home and inurnment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 18, 2020