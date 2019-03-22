John Leland "Jack" Heath, age 76, of Cumming, GA, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in San Jose, CA, he was the son of late Lowell Ralph Heath and Zura June Heath. He is survived by his two sisters, Jan and Barbara; four children, Eric, Kimberley, Elizabeth, and Christopher; 5 grandchildren, Blaec, Cody, Nathan, Amanda, and Colin; his niece, Melanie; and his nephews, David and Darren. A retired medical device sales manager, he also loved to play golf, sing and entertain people. Jack touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A memorial will be held at a to-be-determined date in Lake Tahoe, CA. Donations in his honor can be made to – Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital – 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) – PO BOX 8958 Topeka, KS 66608.