John Matthew Raines, Jr., age 86, of Cumming, GA, died on May 7, 2019 at Chestnut Ridge Nursing Home.
John was predeceased by his father, John Matthew Raines, his mother, Annie Mae (Hines) Raines, his sister, Ann Terry, and his wife, Peggy Harper Raines. John is survived by a daughter, Melynda Raines Reilly (Phil), and a son, Allen Matthew Raines (Jen), both of Cumming. He leaves behind four grandsons, Philip Reilly (Bonnie), Trevor Reilly, Johnny Raines, and Mark Raines, and two great grandchildren, Harper Rae Reilly and James Camden Reilly. He is also survived by his brother, Gene Raines, sister, Ceil Hughes, and many nephews and nieces.
John grew up in Georgiana, AL where he graduated from Georgiana High School and then went on to graduate from Auburn University. While at Auburn University, John was in the ROTC and after graduation went on to serve as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. John married his wife, Peggy Harper, on October 4, 1959, and they lived happily together until Peggy's death in August 2016. John held a variety of executive positions in the cable television industry before moving back to Evergreen, AL, where he became involved with radio and print media.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved and respected by his family and many others that he had an impact on, and will be greatly missed.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 26, 2019