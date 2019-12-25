John Willie Bailey Jr. (1920 - 2019)
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
John Willie Bailey, Jr., age 99, of Alpharetta, died on Dec. 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Farris Stowe Bailey. He is survived by his nieces, Phyllis Pool (John), Priscilla Hamilton, Wanda Cowart (Larry) all of Ball Ground, Dona Mullinax of Alpharetta and Karen Goins of Blairsville and many other extended family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Bailey family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 25, 2019
