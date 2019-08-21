Jon Carlton Lane (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Lynn Ellis
  • "I had the pleasure of knowing this great man for 43 years...."
    - Scot Barker
  • "John was a life long friend to my brother and a dear close..."
    - Rufus&Becky and Barry Rogers
  • "I don't know were to start Jon was one of the first people..."
    - Stanley Lovell
Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Obituary
Jon Carlton Lane, age 63, of Cumming, died on Aug. 15, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his parents Carlton and Christine Lane. Mr. Lane was survived by his kids Billy Laraway and Scott Laraway. His brother James Lane (Felicia) and sister Shirley Lane. Jon's granddaughter Zoe Laraway. He had three nephews Jason Lane, Jeremiah Lane (Amanda), and Christopher Lane and one niece Samantha Dalrymple (Andrew).
The Memorial service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 19. A reception will follow right after.
Forsyth County News
August 21, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 21, 2019
