Jon Carlton Lane, age 63, of Cumming, died on Aug. 15, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his parents Carlton and Christine Lane. Mr. Lane was survived by his kids Billy Laraway and Scott Laraway. His brother James Lane (Felicia) and sister Shirley Lane. Jon's granddaughter Zoe Laraway. He had three nephews Jason Lane, Jeremiah Lane (Amanda), and Christopher Lane and one niece Samantha Dalrymple (Andrew).
The Memorial service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 19. A reception will follow right after.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
August 21, 2019
