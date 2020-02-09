Joseph Albert McGaha of Tampa, Florida, died on Feb. 2, 2020, age 91. He was born in Canton, (Cherokee County) to Levi and Savannah McClure McGaha. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Canton High School. After graduation he met Sarah Wilson; they were married in 1950 and were married for 68 years until her death in 2018. He served for two years in the United States Army, stationed with the Occupation Forces in Germany. Upon his return to civilian life he worked at the General Motors/Chevrolet Lakewood Plant in Southwest Atlanta from 1952 to 1983. He was a member of the United Auto Workers of America, Local 24. Albert was a Deacon in the Southern Baptist Church, serving at various churches in the Atlanta area. He was an avid gardener, and was known for the orchids and other greenhouse plants he raised, winning shows and ribbons across the Southeast. He loved to travel, and he and Sarah traveled to all states but Alaska and to most of the National Parks. He also loved photography, specializing particularly in landscapes and florals. He is survived by one daughter, Karen Bryan of Tampa (Wayne), a sister, Betty Sue Turner of Canton, and a sister-in-law, Bobbie McGaha of Alpharetta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mr. McGaha will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with Dr. Bob Jolly officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 9, 2020