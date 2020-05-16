Joseph Dale Chambless, age 84, of Cumming, was called home to Heaven Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
A private family service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The service will be streamed on McDonald and Son Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will follow at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In God's time, Dale will be reunited with his loved ones who remain here including his devoted wife of 36 years, Nita Chambless; children, Robert and Jennifer Chambless, of Toccoa; Becky and Mark Elliott, of Clarkesville; stepchildren Martha and David Joyce, of Powder Springs, Ben Petree, of Atlanta, Jack and Diane Petree, of Katy, Texas; sister Sylvia Chambless, of Connecticut; 10 grandchildren, Jonathon Chambless, Jessica Chambless, Hunter Joyce (Elizabeth), Elise Joyce, Benjamin Petree, Austin Elliott, Carson Elliott and Sari Elliott, Kathryn and Sarah Petree and three great-grandchildren, Britain Chambless and Brooklyn Chambless and Jayden Chambless-Rucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Fowler and Gretchen Lee Gunter Chambless, and sister, Robin Chambless McCasland, and great-grandson Ayden Chambless-Rucker.
Dale graduated from Kilbourne High School in Kilbourne, La., Class of 1954, and was an alumnus of Louisiana Tech University. Dale was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked many years building his own business Chambless Inc., and was a respected distributer and salesman of industrial valves before retiring in 2015.
Dale was a man of deep faith. He lived life beautifully as he quietly trusted God. He was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church where he enjoyed Sunday School and Bible study with Nita, and served others with the Food Pantry and bread pickup ministry.
He loved his dogs, Molly and Penny, being outdoors enjoying his morning coffee on the deck watching birds and squirrels feeding on his feeders, and preserving nature, especially recycling ... even while on vacation! He was a thoughtful gentleman, always insisting on opening doors and giving up his seat for the ladies.
Dale enjoyed music and dancing through an amazing life together with his forever sweetheart Nita whom he told daily, "I love you." He loved his big extended family so well and being sub-dad to stepchildren, and cooking or grilling outside for family gatherings, playing pool with grandchildren in the basement, and huge family Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, twinkling blue eyes, and mischievous smile, even as that was diminished due to a stroke and dementia.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Oaks at Post Road, special caregiver Elizabeth Awotuse and Agape Hospice.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to all for the outpouring of love and sympathy. We look forward to visiting with each of you during a celebration of life service, which will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cumming First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 16, 2020
A private family service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The service will be streamed on McDonald and Son Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will follow at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In God's time, Dale will be reunited with his loved ones who remain here including his devoted wife of 36 years, Nita Chambless; children, Robert and Jennifer Chambless, of Toccoa; Becky and Mark Elliott, of Clarkesville; stepchildren Martha and David Joyce, of Powder Springs, Ben Petree, of Atlanta, Jack and Diane Petree, of Katy, Texas; sister Sylvia Chambless, of Connecticut; 10 grandchildren, Jonathon Chambless, Jessica Chambless, Hunter Joyce (Elizabeth), Elise Joyce, Benjamin Petree, Austin Elliott, Carson Elliott and Sari Elliott, Kathryn and Sarah Petree and three great-grandchildren, Britain Chambless and Brooklyn Chambless and Jayden Chambless-Rucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Fowler and Gretchen Lee Gunter Chambless, and sister, Robin Chambless McCasland, and great-grandson Ayden Chambless-Rucker.
Dale graduated from Kilbourne High School in Kilbourne, La., Class of 1954, and was an alumnus of Louisiana Tech University. Dale was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked many years building his own business Chambless Inc., and was a respected distributer and salesman of industrial valves before retiring in 2015.
Dale was a man of deep faith. He lived life beautifully as he quietly trusted God. He was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church where he enjoyed Sunday School and Bible study with Nita, and served others with the Food Pantry and bread pickup ministry.
He loved his dogs, Molly and Penny, being outdoors enjoying his morning coffee on the deck watching birds and squirrels feeding on his feeders, and preserving nature, especially recycling ... even while on vacation! He was a thoughtful gentleman, always insisting on opening doors and giving up his seat for the ladies.
Dale enjoyed music and dancing through an amazing life together with his forever sweetheart Nita whom he told daily, "I love you." He loved his big extended family so well and being sub-dad to stepchildren, and cooking or grilling outside for family gatherings, playing pool with grandchildren in the basement, and huge family Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, twinkling blue eyes, and mischievous smile, even as that was diminished due to a stroke and dementia.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Oaks at Post Road, special caregiver Elizabeth Awotuse and Agape Hospice.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to all for the outpouring of love and sympathy. We look forward to visiting with each of you during a celebration of life service, which will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cumming First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 16, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 16 to May 18, 2020.