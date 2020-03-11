Joseph (Joe) Morales, age 82, passed away at his home in Cumming, Ga on Feb. 28, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif. and served in the United States Air Force where he met and married his wife, Jayne Perdue of Wrens, Ga 61 years ago. He retired early from BellSouth and continued working as a Telecommunications Consultant in many countries. Living at the beach in the Caribbean or going on safari in South Africa while working away from home, life was good. The friends he made while working in South Korea became life-long friends. Australia and Mexico City were memorable times in his life. He referred to his jobs abroad as "adventures". He would never accept a job if his wife could not accompany him. He was a great husband, a great father to his daughter, Shari Brandon of Ball Ground, Ga; son, Joseph Morales (Leslie) of Atlanta, Ga, a great grandfather to Amber Brandon Couch (Jesse) of Cumming, Ga and the joys of his life, his great-grandchildren; Adria and Joseph. He was a kind and thoughtful Christian man always putting others first. His compassion for others will never be surpassed. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Ingram Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 11, 2020