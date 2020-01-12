Joseph William Bertrand, Jr., age 85, of Cumming, died on Jan. 8, 2020. Daddy, Papa and Poppy was born on June 17, 1934 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and became part of the 82nd Airborne. While he remained stateside as Honor Guard during the Korean War, his move led him to the South where he met and married the love of his life, Corrine. He was a member of Zion Hill Church and a retiree of A.T.&T. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine Bertrand, his son, Joey Bertrand, his granddaughter, Melanie Bertrand, his parents, Joseph and Alice Bertrand, Sr., two brothers, Albert and Donald Bertrand, and a sister, Joyce Gaudiosi. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Anita and Barry Glover, Lori and Dean McPherson, and his daughter-in-law, Shelly Bertrand. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Melissa and Jaime Tavenier, Jamie and Diana McPherson, Amy and Lance Wright, Jonathan and Elizabeth McPherson, Drew and Leslie Glover, Jodi and Scott Lee, and Josh and Tiffany McPherson. He was blessed with 17 great grandchildren. Along with children and grandchildren, Joseph is survived by two sisters, Milly Edon and Peggy Hawk, and a brother, Vernon and Karen Bertrand. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Rickett and Mr. Donald Pirkle officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 10th, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 11th and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Jan. 12th. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 12, 2020