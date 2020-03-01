Joyce passed away on Feb. 24, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in a suburb of Nashville, TN. Joyce grew up in Decatur, Al. She was runner-up in the Alabama State Speech Contest. She attended Athens State College. She was proud of her work in the Space Program where she worked for several top Engineering firms in Huntsville, Al. She also was a legal Secretary for one of the largest legal firms in Alabama. In 1970 she moved to Atlanta and was a Legal Secretary for Atlanta Federal S&L. She met and married her husband, Jack C. Fuller on February 26, 1971. Later she then became the Office Manager for their Company, Fuller & Company, Inc., Until she retired. She was devoted to her family, her God, and her many Friends. Always a true Southern Lady. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Evelyn Augusta Riddle and her father Jessie Ernest Riddle, Jr. of Decatur, AL. She leaves behind her husband Jack C. Fuller, Sister, Peggy Joe Black of Decatur, AL. Nieces, Susan Elizabeth Beam of Greenville, SC and Jennifer Michelle Carlquist of Marietta, Ga. There are also many brothers-in- law, sisters -in law, and grand nieces and grand nephews. There will be a celebration of life gathering at their home on a later date.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 1, 2020