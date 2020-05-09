Joyce O. Moore
1935 - 2020
Joyce O. Moore, 85, peacefully left this earth to be with God on May 7, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born March 12, 1935 to the late Rev. Andrew and Charlotte Bates of Alpharetta.
Joyce loved and lived life vividly. She would always say "Everyday is a Great Day." She loved to sing joyously and was known as Joyful Joyce. She loved God dearly. Joyce was a life-long Baptist and a member of Concord Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday school and church family.
She was a great homemaker and wife, very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Joyce enjoyed every moment she had with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Benny Moore; brothers and sisters, Leon (Corbelle) Bates, Melvin (Dot) Bates, Charles Bates, Florence Bates, Audrey (Elmer) Anderson, Virginia (Alvin) Samples and Maybell (Shelby) Anderson.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Sandy) Moore, Deborah (Kenny) Dunlap, and Andrea Oakes; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Kimberly (Chad) May, Jamie (Brian) Barnard, Jennifer (Patrick) Ray, Jodi Dunlap and Randy Short, Jonathan (Kristin) Dunlap, Whitney Buice; great-grandchildren, Madison and Dalton May, Jay Coleman, Zachary, Hayden and Caleb Ray, Jennings and Walker Dunlap, Charlie and Hunter Barnard; sisters-in-law, Margie Bates and Emily Castleberry. Joyce had many very special nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Joyce enjoyed her family at Country Gardens Lanier. A special thank you to Inspire Hospice for their loving care.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 9, 2020


Published in Forsyth County News from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
