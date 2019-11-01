Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Service 1:00 PM The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Turner Foster, known by those who were closest as Judy or Juju, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A service will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at her church, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. The service will be at 1:00 pm, followed by an ice cream social in the fellowship hall. Judy was born in Atlanta on July 9, 1945. She moved from Decatur, Georgia to Grenada, Mississippi and then Tampa, Florida. She attended Emory University School of Nursing, where she was the first-ever student from the College of Nursing to study abroad. They would later honor her for her trip to India and many other accomplishments with the prestigious Brittain Award for Significant, Meritorious, and Devoted Service to Emory University. After graduation, Judy began a 37-year career serving patients with Dr. John Hartley in Plastic and Reconstructive surgery. As dedicated as Judy was to her professional practice, she also lived her personal life with the same commitment and zeal. In the early years, in addition to nursing, she enjoyed time with friends singing folk music and starting her adult life. However, she wasn't meant to journey that life alone. Jim, the love of her life, walked into her story by way of an Atlanta Ski Club event. In fact, their love was so immediately strong that, even though the two had known each other only for a short time, Judy's mother used some of her last words to give her blessing to them. They married, May 1, 1976, in Atlanta, where they made their home. They would move to Beverly, Massachusetts, for a short time and then spend much of their marriage in Roswell, Georgia and later Cumming, Georgia. Although they had their home base, Jim and Judy loved to travel throughout their marriage, even completing an epic three-year adventure cruising the Great Loop on a power Catamaran. A story of Jim and Judy's marriage would not be complete without mention of their daughters. For Judy, her two daughters, Wendy and Trisha, were her everything. That said, she not only loved her girls, but also all those other young people who crossed her doorstep. So many referred to her as their "second mom." With Judy, you felt loved and supported. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her girls, as well as her own friends – strong and lasting friendships built, in large part, on her infectious love. Her loss will be felt greatly by these lifelong friends and her church community, where she was very involved and served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. In the last seven years of her life, her granddaughters were the true joy in her life. Judy would do anything for those five little girls. She would often spoil them with Frosty's after helping pick them up from school, new outfits that she just couldn't resist not getting because they were "such a good deal" or plenty of snuggles. Juju, as her granddaughters named her, was always a happy, loving and selfless person. She made every life she touched better. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Violet Irene and James "Jim" Webster Turner Sr., and her brother, James Webster "Web" Turner Jr.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" L. Foster; her children, Wendy Mitchell (Brian) and Trisha Estes (Carlton); grandchildren, Joni, Sadie and Laney Mitchell and Abigail and Molly Estes.; and other precious extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a memorial fund in Judy's name at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, Cumming, GA. Checks can be mailed to Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit P.O. Box 1010, Cumming, GA 30028. Please write "Judy Foster Memorial Fund" on the memo line.

