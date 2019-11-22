|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia T. Bennett.
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Calling hours
View Map
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Julia T. Bennett, age 90, of Cumming, died on Nov. 19, 2019. Julia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Bennett, daughter, Sandra Hames and son-in-law, Richard Martin. Survivors include her daughters, Cathy (Amos) Fields and Judy Martin, all of Cumming; grandchildren; Chris (Tracy) Fields, Amy (Karl) Hopper, Niki (Shannon) Finnel, Neil (Lori) Martin, Sandy (Eric) Moore, Cindy (Stanley) Shadburn, Jessie (Casey) Gravitt, Amanda Bennett, and Hudson (Shelley) Hames; great grandchildren, Julianna Fields, Ella Fields, Alexis Hopper, Lillie Hopper, Luke Hopper, Audrey Hopper, Cullum Finnel, Cora Finnel, Jack Martin, Margaret Martin, Miley Martin, Wesley Moore, Sam Moore, Emma Shadburn, Veralea Shadburn, Otis Shadburn, Case Gravitt, McCoy Gravitt, Georgia House, and Callie Bennett; and great great-grandchildren, London Hopper, Dawson House, and Ava Hames. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Nov 21, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , The American Diabetes Association, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, The Down Syndrome Foundation. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|