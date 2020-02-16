Mrs. June Little, age 82, went Home peacefully to be with the Lord on the morning of February 12, 2020. She was born in Tallahassee, FL and a longtime resident of Cumming, GA. In years past, she was a member of Cumming United Methodist Church and was active with CUMC Methodist Women's Group and Republican Women of Forsyth County. She loved God, her family, animals, nature and laughter. Her favorite pastimes were sewing, cooking, gardening, crocheting and embroidery. She also loved the music of John Denver, Tom T. Hall and Loretta Lynn. She had a very big heart and loved to help others. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Earl Little, Jr and her daughter, Holly D. Little. She is survived by two daughters; Alice Little Hamilton of Fargo, ND and Nancy Little Gallagher of Athens, GA, 5 Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with cremation costs; the title is "June Little Funeral". Any donations are so very appreciated by the family. There will not be a formal service.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 16, 2020