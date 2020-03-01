|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
|
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
|
Interment
Following Services
June Rita Strohauer Kieffer, age 90, of Cumming, died on Feb. 25, 2020. June is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald John Kieffer Sr., and her daughter, Maureen Rita Kieffer Baun. She was a loving mother of 10 children, Grandma of 19, Great Grandma of 15 and Great, Great Grandma of 1.
Besides several nieces and nephews, she leaves behind her children, Eileen and Bob Heim of Cumming, Sue and Bud Upton of Cumming, Don Kieffer, Jr., of Cumming, Ken and Karen Kieffer of Cumming, Terry and Ray Echuck of Cumming, Tom and Gini Kieffer of Cumming, Randy and Bonnie Kieffer of Cumming, John and Beth Kieffer of Cumming, and Fran Kieffer of Marietta; grandchildren, Sean, Chris, Danielle, Jennifer, Mikaela, Amanda, Christina, Brian, Jeremy, Steven, Jim, Brad, Mike, Tommy, Jake, Ryan, Maddie, Ali, and J.T.; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Saylor, Grace, Eliza, Josie, Peter, Rebecca, Audrey, Charlie, Lincoln, Tyla, Colleen, Mason, Adler and Gavin; and great great grandchild, Caroline. June was born on September 20, 1929, in Buffalo, New York to George and Grace Strohauer. She married Don, her high school sweetheart, in 1950. They lived in Western New York until 1978 when they moved their family to Marietta Ga. They relocated to Cumming, GA, in 1983, where they later opened Century 21, North Towne Realty. They were active and dedicated members of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, GA. Besides raising 10 children, she enjoyed oil painting, china painting, ceramics and flower arranging. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with interment following at Sawnee View Gardens.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 1, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|