Kari Elizabeth Clark of Cumming died on April 20, 2020, at the age of 40 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 17, 1980, to Ken and Manya Adams of Gainesville, she leaves behind her parents, her husband, Matt Clark, a Forsyth County firefighter, and three girls, Elizabeth (Libby), Jayne and Calista (Callie). She also leaves behind a sister, Kimberly (Aaron), brother, Nathan (Annie) and five nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her father-in-law, Dwight Clark, along with her grandparents.
Kari was proud to work beside her dad in their family RV dealership, but she would say her biggest accomplishment was being a mom to her three girls.
Known for her tender heart and compassionate spirit, she served on numerous mission trips and was very involved in her church, a longtime member of North Lanier Baptist Church.
Kari's life was a testimony to Jesus Christ. She wished to honor Him above all else and has found healing in His arms. She lived a life that others might know Him too.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to go toward medical bills through the "Matt and Kari Clark" GoFundMe website.
The family will have a private graveside service, but hopes to hold a public celebration of her life this summer.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
April 25, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020