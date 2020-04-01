Katie Regina Bailey, age 65, of Cumming, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in 1954, to the late Cleaver and Ella Stancil. Regina was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Cumming. She was a loving and caring person, who always put everyone else's needs first. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bennett.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Bailey; children, Tasha Jernigan, James Gabriel Vaughan, and John Maxwell Bailey; grandchildren, Taylor and Kolbie Jernigan, and Aidan and Anderson Vaughan; brother, Danny Hellis Stancil and sister-in-law Frankie Stancil; sisters-in-law, Susan Kennedy and Marjorie Nielsen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maxine and Les Ray; and numerous cousins locally and living in the Midwest; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in memory of Regina.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
April 1, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 1, 2020