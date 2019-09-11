Kay Lamaitis, age 68, of Cumming, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and reunited with her husband, Ralph, Sept. 8, 2019. Born in Hornell, NY, in 1951, she was the youngest daughter of the late Clara (Richards) and Clarence Storer. Kay spent many years in and around Chittenango, New York, and moved to Cumming in 1992. She spent 20 years in the grocery business working for both Ingles Supermarkets and Winn Dixie; but her true passions were gardening, antiques, and most of all, her grandkids. She is survived by her two children, Sarah (Branon) Hammond and Josh (Erin) Lamaitis of Cumming; five grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Weston Hammond, Emerson and Everett Lamaitis; her sisters and brothers, Laura Thayer, Sonny (Jackie) Storer, Alan (Sherry) Storer, Karen (Ron) Minor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2019, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Hamby officiating. The interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawsonville, GA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday the hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital, [email protected].
September 11, 2019
