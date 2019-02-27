Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kayla Anne Garmon. View Sign



Kayla Anne Garmon of Cumming, GA, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 after 30 amazing years of life. She was born to Tony and Tracy Garmon in Atlanta, GA on November 28, 1988.The family received guests from 6 – 9 p.m. on Monday, February 25, and from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Kayla's funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Ingram Funeral Home, followed by a processional to Sawnee View Gardens Cemetery.She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Anne Wilder.She is survived by her parents, Tony and Tracy Garmon; brother and significant other, Michael Garmon and Tarren Kies; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Christopher Ledbetter; grandparents, Thomas and CheChee Garmon; uncle and aunt, Scott and Cori Wilder; aunt, Penny Statham; uncle and aunt, Scotty and Jeannie; cousin, Nic Statham; sister-in-law, Ashley Beaman; nieces, Brooklyn, Kaelyn, and Madilyn Garmon.Kayla touched so many hearts and she was loved deeply by many. She will be remembered for her strength and resilience. Tripling her life expectancy, she taught her family again and again that God is the Great Physician. Even though she was 30 years old, Kayla was and always will be the baby of her family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help Kayla's family with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-kayla-garmon Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ingram Funeral Home

