Keith Richard Hohulin, age 70, of Cumming, died on Dec. 6, 2019 at his home with his wife, Connie, by his side. Keith was born on Sept. 11, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois, son of Robert and Marie Hohulin. Keith graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1967. He married the love of his life, Connie R. Tessier, on June 27, 1970. Keith graduated from the University of Illinois in 1971 with a B.S. in Mathematics. He went on to complete his master in Computer Science and several post-graduate courses there. Keith worked in the Telecommunication field initially for GE. He later moved his family to Coral Springs, Florida and work at Siemens for 25 years. Keith retired from Siemens in 2004. A few years later they moved to Cumming, Georgia. Keith attended the Apostolic Christian Church for several years and later became a member of the Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Georgia. Keith loved to read, enjoyed spending days on the beach, and loved children. Although he loved his chosen career in Computer Science, he found his passion working with special need students at Little Mill Middle School and tutoring students in Math. He diligently corresponded with his sponsored child through Compassion International for many years. Keith dearly loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Keith is survived by Connie - his wife of 49 years, his daughter, Angie of Atlanta, his son Bryan, daughter-in-law, Jayne of Tampa, FL, one grandchild, Zohreh Mortensen (Mitch), and one beautiful great-grandson, Reza of Concord, CA. Keith is also survived by his mother, Marie of Roanoke, IL, one sister, Eileen Blunier (Duane) of Eureka, IL, and three brothers, Tim (Cathy) of Bloomington, IL, Eldon (Sue) of Washington, IL and Mike (Faye) of Coral Springs, FL. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Robert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, at North Point Community Church, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Memorials may be made to:
Fostering Together which is funded through the Be Rich organization: https://berich.org/ Make checks payable to: Be Rich / Fostering Together and send to:
Angie Hohulin
c/o Buckhead Church
3336 Peachtree Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Or: Carcinoid Cancer Foundation to increase awareness of the treatment possibilities and research on Carcinoid Cancers
Carcinoid Cancer Foundation
Donation site: https://carcinoid.kindful.com/
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 11, 2019