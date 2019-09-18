Kenneth Robert "Bobby" Ballard, age 56, of Dahlonega, died on Sept. 13, 2019. A loving son, uncle and great-uncle will be missed. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2019 at Byars Funeral Home, 155 Professional Park Drive, Cumming, Georgia.
Bobby is preceded in death by his Father and Grandparents. He survived by his mother, Dolores E. Ballard, brothers, Tony R. Ballard Jr., David (Sandy) Ballard and Danny (Melissa) Ballard, nieces and nephews, Mason , Maddy, Little Tony, Bryson, Aubrie and Rhett. Bobby was employed by Tyson's of Cumming, Georgia for over 38 years.
Byers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 18, 2019