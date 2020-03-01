Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth T. Tice. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Church Cumming , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

While on a trip visiting friends and relatives Kenneth T. Tice of Cumming, Georgia passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 30th in Rochester, New York. Predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Davis Tice, father, Harris Tomes Tice and sister, Sandra Tice Malloy. Survived by his wife, Kathleen Mae Perzik Tice, nephews, Jamie Malloy of Manchester, CT and Sean Malloy of New London, CT; cousins, Robert Tice (wife Nancy) of Canyon Lakes, Calif; Professor James Tice (Wife Virginia) of Eugene, OR; nieces Susan Jenkins (husband Ben) of Franklin, TN and Sharon McDonald (husband Adrian) of San Diego, Calif; and great niece AvaGrace Jenkins, great nephews Noah and Sam Jenkins. Kenneth was born in Dover, New Jersey and graduated from Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Science and Technology University). He as an active member of Sigma Pi Education Foundation. Started his career at Gleason Works located in Rochester, New York specializing in designing gears. Went to Alling-Lander, Sodus New York as a Senior Engineer. Moved to Philadelphia to work for Quaker City Gear Works, Inc. as the Evoloid Project Manager. He was most proud of his accomplishment to be part of a design team jointly with Westinghouse Corp to develop the first mechanical human heart. He then took an opportunity offered by Ingersoll-Rand to become Manufacturing Manager at Sier Bath in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Then advanced to become Company Manager of Best Process Inc. in Cartersville, GA. He proceeded to head up the sale of this Company and transitioned to a Business Broker at Chase Business Services and Investment Properties. He then formed Kenneth Tice and Associates to set up franchises for Atlanta Bread throughout the Southeast as well as Day Care centers for Children. At this same time he and a business partner set up a vehicle donation program; Charity Auto donations serving over 200 charities in the Southeast. He was a member of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives. Retirement gave him more time for his favorite two interests: the stock market – he had been a member and officer of two investment clubs: ACME Investment Club and Best Buy Investment Club – both utilize the guidelines of NAIC

His second interest: Politics. Well-read and encouraged other retirees to become involved. Supported local County, State and Federal campaigns. A proud member of Good Shepherd Church of Cumming, GA; The Royal Oak Foundation and the French Heritage Society. He enjoyed fishing; reading; visiting Museums throughout the world (loved Impressionism) and traveled extensively. He was a patron of the Atlanta Symphony. Those who knew him are remembering his commitment to his friends, family and organizations he belonged to.

Fun Fact: He performed in the opening ceremonies in 1996

A funeral Mass and memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Church, Cumming, GA. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

Sign our online guestbook at

While on a trip visiting friends and relatives Kenneth T. Tice of Cumming, Georgia passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 30th in Rochester, New York. Predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Davis Tice, father, Harris Tomes Tice and sister, Sandra Tice Malloy. Survived by his wife, Kathleen Mae Perzik Tice, nephews, Jamie Malloy of Manchester, CT and Sean Malloy of New London, CT; cousins, Robert Tice (wife Nancy) of Canyon Lakes, Calif; Professor James Tice (Wife Virginia) of Eugene, OR; nieces Susan Jenkins (husband Ben) of Franklin, TN and Sharon McDonald (husband Adrian) of San Diego, Calif; and great niece AvaGrace Jenkins, great nephews Noah and Sam Jenkins. Kenneth was born in Dover, New Jersey and graduated from Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Science and Technology University). He as an active member of Sigma Pi Education Foundation. Started his career at Gleason Works located in Rochester, New York specializing in designing gears. Went to Alling-Lander, Sodus New York as a Senior Engineer. Moved to Philadelphia to work for Quaker City Gear Works, Inc. as the Evoloid Project Manager. He was most proud of his accomplishment to be part of a design team jointly with Westinghouse Corp to develop the first mechanical human heart. He then took an opportunity offered by Ingersoll-Rand to become Manufacturing Manager at Sier Bath in North Bergen, New Jersey.Then advanced to become Company Manager of Best Process Inc. in Cartersville, GA. He proceeded to head up the sale of this Company and transitioned to a Business Broker at Chase Business Services and Investment Properties. He then formed Kenneth Tice and Associates to set up franchises for Atlanta Bread throughout the Southeast as well as Day Care centers for Children. At this same time he and a business partner set up a vehicle donation program; Charity Auto donations serving over 200 charities in the Southeast. He was a member of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives. Retirement gave him more time for his favorite two interests: the stock market – he had been a member and officer of two investment clubs: ACME Investment Club and Best Buy Investment Club – both utilize the guidelines of NAICHis second interest: Politics. Well-read and encouraged other retirees to become involved. Supported local County, State and Federal campaigns. A proud member of Good Shepherd Church of Cumming, GA; The Royal Oak Foundation and the French Heritage Society. He enjoyed fishing; reading; visiting Museums throughout the world (loved Impressionism) and traveled extensively. He was a patron of the Atlanta Symphony. Those who knew him are remembering his commitment to his friends, family and organizations he belonged to.Fun Fact: He performed in the opening ceremonies in 1996 Olympics Atlanta, GeorgiaA funeral Mass and memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Church, Cumming, GA. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Olympics World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close