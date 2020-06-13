Kerry Dean Swinehart was born on Jan. 5, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to Welker and Linnie Swinehart.
He received his PhD from the College of Business at the University of Georgia, which he supported for the rest of his life (Go Dawgs!).
He was a professor at Auburn University living in LaGrange, Georgia for three years, then at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn., for 24 years from which retired.
In the 28 years he and Ginger lived in Jonesborough, Tennessee, they also built a successful A-1 Concrete franchise in Johnson City, now owned by daughter-in-law and son Rhonda and Jim Swinehart.
Kerry was a lifelong singer and songwriter and enjoyed every minute of it, whether singing in the church choir, in bands, or playing guitar with his family and friends. His passion for music was only overshadowed by his love for Ginger, his wife of 48 years.
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Kerry peacefully passed in his sleep on June 4, 2020 in Cumming.
He follows his parents, daughter-in-law, Christine, and grandson Nathaniel Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger, and their five children.
Michael and his wife, Teresa, Mary and her husband, Rob, Bill and his wife, Cathy, Jim and his wife, Rhonda, and Tabitha Swinehart Bullis, as well as his brother-in-law and practically a son, Roger Abel, and wife Donya; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by brother Michael Terry and his wife Barbra, and sister Sharon Swinehart Bembry.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 13, 2020
Forsyth County News
June 13, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.