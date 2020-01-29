Larry S. Bryant, age 82, of Cumming, died on Jan. 26, 2020. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road on Feb. 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the house of worship of your choice. Mr. Bryant practiced law in the Atlanta area for over 40 years. He was active in the Commercial Law League of America, serving a term as chairman of the Southern District. His civic involvement included Big Brothers of Macon, Exchange Club of North DeKalb, Buford Masonic Lodge, and working with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. He was an active member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church until his health declined. He served as a trustee, Chairman of the Administrative Board, and chairman of the Finance Committee. He was very active in United Methodist Men of North Georgia and frequently served as a lay delegate to the North Georgia Annual Conference. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by wife Connie Bryant, parents EK and Callie Bryant, sister Wanda Crumbley, and brothers Kenneth, Kyle, and Gary Bryant. He is survived by first wife Peggy Bryant, daughter Meg Davenport and husband Kenny; son Patrick Bryant and wife Shelle; son Sheffield Bryant and wife Patricia; step-son Andy Johns-Hamlin, grandchildren Parker Davenport; Lilli Davenport; Will Bryant; Henry Bryant; Esther Bryant; Amanda Vazquez and husband Ricky and son Aspen; Melina Sanders and husband Tyler; Shelby Bryant. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 Condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020