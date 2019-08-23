Laura Maxine Lamb

Laura Maxine Lamb, age 97, of Cumming, died Aug. 20, 2019. She was survived by her children, Jacqueline (David) Pritchard, of Cumming, Kevin Lamb, of Antelope, CA, Craig (Diana) Lamb, of Kalispell, MT, and granddaughter, Bailey Lamb, of CA. Mrs. Lamb's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
