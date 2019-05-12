Lawrence Timothy "Larry" Hendricks, age 72, of Cumming, GA died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Mr. Hendricks is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Todd and Judy Hendricks, of Macon, GA, Jeff Hendricks, of Cumming, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Debbie Hendricks, of Snellville, GA; brother, Thomas L Hendricks; sister, Hazel Smail; grandson, Alexander; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Carolyn Wilkins, of Cumming, GA; nieces, nephews, and extended family. Larry was preceeded in death by his wife of 43 years, Arnethia "Ann" Hendricks; parents, William and Lulu Hendricks; brothers, Wallace Hendricks, Lamar Hendricks; sister, June Williams. Larry was born on November 13, 1946 in Miami, FL. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and a loyal friend. He enjoyed weekend trips to Home Depot with his brother-in-law, fishing, car shows, his dogs, and being with family & friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. The family will have a graveside service 2 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
