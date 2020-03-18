Lee Alexander Abicht

Obituary
Lee Alexander Abicht, age 43, of Cumming, died on March 14, 2020. Lee is survived by his loving mother, Karen Reynolds of Cumming. Lee also leaves behind his aunt; Kathy O'Toole, his cousin; Patrick O'Toole, and his good friend; Michael Barrett. A visitation to honor Lees life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on March 20, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Lees name to at www.mda.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 18, 2020
