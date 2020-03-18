Lee Alexander Abicht, age 43, of Cumming, died on March 14, 2020. Lee is survived by his loving mother, Karen Reynolds of Cumming. Lee also leaves behind his aunt; Kathy O'Toole, his cousin; Patrick O'Toole, and his good friend; Michael Barrett. A visitation to honor Lees life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on March 20, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Lees name to at www.mda.org.
