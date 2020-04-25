Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena C. Mintz. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel Powder Springs , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lena C. Mintz, 97, of Cumming, died peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Suwanee. A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 26, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, with the Rev. J.R. McAliley officiating.

Lena is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Gibson Stout of Cumming; son, William Ralph Gibson, Jr. (Bonnie) of Chapmanville, W.V.; her stepson, John Mintz (Gloria) of Shallotte, N.C.; her sister, Enes Mae Clark of Wilmington, N.C.; her grandsons, Joey Stout (Kathleen) of Suwanee, Todd Gibson of Huntington, W.V., and John Gibson of Chester, Va.; her granddaughters, Paige Stout of Acworth, Susie Gibson of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth Maijub (Dr. John) of Carmel, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Maya, Karina, Aliyah, Jordan and Kendall; many nieces and nephews. Lena was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Gibson Sr., and her second husband, Leroy Mintz.

Lena was born on Friday, Sept. 15, 1922, in Wilmington, N.C. to John and Ida Chadwick. She spent much of her life in Shallotte, N.C. Lena was a long standing member of Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte, N.C., and a memorial service will be held there at a later date.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lena's name to Camp United Methodist Church at

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

April 25, 2020

