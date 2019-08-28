Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Oak Grove Baptist 5640 Oak Grove Cir Cumming , GA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Oak Grove Baptist 5640 Oak Grove Cir Cumming , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On October 2nd, 1942, the Chestatee community and Charlie Jones Family was blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Leon Frankie but his friends later called him Pete. He was the second child to be born into a very different Forsyth county, where most people had very little financially but if you had a mind to work, you could succeed. At 13 years old, Leon went to work at North Georgia Rendering where his first check was for $51.85 at .65 cents an hour. He worked almost 80 hours that first week. When Leon was 16, he lost his mom and the family needed more money, so he went to work full time at the rendering plant. At 19, he met the love of his life, Brenda Heard, and they were married in 1961. The next year, their first daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) was born in 1962. The following year the owner of North Georgia Rendering Co., Leland Bagwell, believed in Leon's work ethic and thought it was time for him to own his own business. He loaned him the money for his first truck and took the payments out of his checks. In 1966, their second daughter, Lisa came along. In 1970, Leon was asked to become a partner in Lanierland Music Park, where he joined with CE Samples, ML (Shorty) Hamby, Robert Jones (his brother) and later Tommy Bagwell. Leon and Tommy remained partners until Lanierland closed in 2006, after 36 years of bringing some of the biggest acts in country music to Jot-em-Down Road in Forsyth County. Leon's favorites were Waylon Jennings, George Jones, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard and Vern Gosdin. In 1974, Leon received a son, Chad. In business, Leon continued his entrepreneurship by becoming a partner in Countryland Golf Course and Ampro Products. Leon Jones Feed and Grain grew bigger than he had ever dreamed to a fleet of over 100. The legacy he leaves behind isn't in the material or monetary things he has been able to achieve but it's in the gifts of love and lessons of life he's shared and instilled in his family and those that have been touched by his generosity and his spirit. A member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Pete never outgrew his humble beginnings or forgot where he came from. His words of wisdom will forever be shared by his wife of 58 years, Brenda, his children - Cindy J. Mills, Lisa J. (Scott) Mason, and Chad (Leslie) Jones; his grandchildren - Megan (Nathan) Bottoms, Courtney (Zak) Moore, Zach and Caroline Hood, Amber, Ali and Trent Jones; great-grandchildren - Brooklyn and Charlie Bottoms, Maddox Moore; devoted friend - David Hood (Tammy); Sister - Shirley Jones and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was blessed by the loving care of Becky McBrayer, Kathy Grizzle and the love and prayers of an incredible pastor, Rev. Craig Richard. Our sweet Daddy and PaPete is reunited in heaven with his Dad and Mom, Charlie and Madge Jones, his brothers, Robert (sister-in-law Louise), Cleon and JC and his mother and father-in-law, Lois B Heard, who he always lovingly called Mama Lois, and Edwin 'Boot' Heard and his favorite dog ever, Buck.

Funeral services at 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cumming. Visitation from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Aug. 27 and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on the day of the service.

The family loves and appreciates beautiful flowers but if you'd rather help others in need there's two charities to choose from:

Chestatee Elementary - Kids in Need at 6945 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council

http://www.unitedwayforsyth.com/fcdacdonate

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

Sign our online guestbook at

On October 2nd, 1942, the Chestatee community and Charlie Jones Family was blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Leon Frankie but his friends later called him Pete. He was the second child to be born into a very different Forsyth county, where most people had very little financially but if you had a mind to work, you could succeed. At 13 years old, Leon went to work at North Georgia Rendering where his first check was for $51.85 at .65 cents an hour. He worked almost 80 hours that first week. When Leon was 16, he lost his mom and the family needed more money, so he went to work full time at the rendering plant. At 19, he met the love of his life, Brenda Heard, and they were married in 1961. The next year, their first daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) was born in 1962. The following year the owner of North Georgia Rendering Co., Leland Bagwell, believed in Leon's work ethic and thought it was time for him to own his own business. He loaned him the money for his first truck and took the payments out of his checks. In 1966, their second daughter, Lisa came along. In 1970, Leon was asked to become a partner in Lanierland Music Park, where he joined with CE Samples, ML (Shorty) Hamby, Robert Jones (his brother) and later Tommy Bagwell. Leon and Tommy remained partners until Lanierland closed in 2006, after 36 years of bringing some of the biggest acts in country music to Jot-em-Down Road in Forsyth County. Leon's favorites were Waylon Jennings, George Jones, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard and Vern Gosdin. In 1974, Leon received a son, Chad. In business, Leon continued his entrepreneurship by becoming a partner in Countryland Golf Course and Ampro Products. Leon Jones Feed and Grain grew bigger than he had ever dreamed to a fleet of over 100. The legacy he leaves behind isn't in the material or monetary things he has been able to achieve but it's in the gifts of love and lessons of life he's shared and instilled in his family and those that have been touched by his generosity and his spirit. A member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Pete never outgrew his humble beginnings or forgot where he came from. His words of wisdom will forever be shared by his wife of 58 years, Brenda, his children - Cindy J. Mills, Lisa J. (Scott) Mason, and Chad (Leslie) Jones; his grandchildren - Megan (Nathan) Bottoms, Courtney (Zak) Moore, Zach and Caroline Hood, Amber, Ali and Trent Jones; great-grandchildren - Brooklyn and Charlie Bottoms, Maddox Moore; devoted friend - David Hood (Tammy); Sister - Shirley Jones and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was blessed by the loving care of Becky McBrayer, Kathy Grizzle and the love and prayers of an incredible pastor, Rev. Craig Richard. Our sweet Daddy and PaPete is reunited in heaven with his Dad and Mom, Charlie and Madge Jones, his brothers, Robert (sister-in-law Louise), Cleon and JC and his mother and father-in-law, Lois B Heard, who he always lovingly called Mama Lois, and Edwin 'Boot' Heard and his favorite dog ever, Buck.Funeral services at 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cumming. Visitation from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Aug. 27 and 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on the day of the service.The family loves and appreciates beautiful flowers but if you'd rather help others in need there's two charities to choose from:Chestatee Elementary - Kids in Need at 6945 Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506Forsyth County Drug Awareness CouncilIngram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close