Odette was born April 4, 1935 to the late C.O. and Doris Cummings of Mobile, Alabama. She was the 3rd of 5 children. She moved with her family to Gainesville, Georgia as a child and later attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega where she met her loving husband of 61 years, James D. Reece of Rome, Georgia. She has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. She leaves behind her husband, 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her children, Lisa Reece Bowers of Cumming, Leslie Reece of Cumming, LeeAnn Reece Hatten of Jefferson and James D Reece, Jr. of Ellijay: Her sons in law Eddie Bowers, Mark Hatten and her daughter in law Michele Bullock Reece. She spent her life doing for others and will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
We love you Nana and will see you again one day.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
