Lily Bell Weidman, age 76, of Alpharetta, died on Feb. 5, 2020. Survivors include her brother and sister in law, Richard and Julia (Doo) Weidman of Hilton Head, S.C., her three nieces, Julia Braden of Weston, CT., Tish Weidman of Avondale Estates, and Chris Torregrossa of Vienna, VA.; and nine grand nieces and nephews. Lily is preceded in death by her parents, Ray Weidman and Mary Alice Weidman, and her sister Mary Eva Weidman. Lily was raised in Milwaukee, WI., where she lived until the early 1960's when her parents retired to the Cumming area where her mother, Mary Alice was raised. Lily worked in the retail, insurance, and government sectors before settling in at D-Mac Industries in Alpharetta where she thrived for 30 plus years. Lily was a strong advocate for those in need and supported numerous groups that helped children, adults, and 4-legged furry friends. She was a collector of treasures and loved to spend time with close friends around her many hobbies. Lily was attentive to the needs of her friends and family, and often had a stash of candy or a card or a game waiting to share with others. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 9, 2020