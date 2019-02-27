Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Cloud Noles. View Sign



Linda was a loving and devoted wife and mother and Casey and Clay's Nana. She always put her family first and kept the family together. Her life was her family, church and friends. She had a passion for fashion, decorating (especially at Christmas), genealogy, and her grandsons' activities. We will miss her smile and loving ways. She was a very active member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Grace Cloud.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ricky Noles of Cumming; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Lamar Cannon of Cumming, Angie and Toby

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at Coal Mountain Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Martin and Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Coal Mountain Cemetery. The family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1- 9 p.m. on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P. O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.

