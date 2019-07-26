Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lenora Cabe Rush. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary



Linda Lenora Cabe Rush, age 71, of Dahlonega, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Linda was a living example of Gods unconditional love and forgiveness. She will be surely missed by everyone she knew. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Rush; her parents, John (J.W.) and Marie Cabe; son, Tim Rush; brother-in-law, Doyle Rush; grandson, Steven Holmes; great-granddaughter, Karissa Kriner.Survivors include her children, LaDonna and Bob DeGuido of Dahlonega, Tammy Mathis of Dawsonville, Johnny Nichols of Roswell, Jan and Mark McClay of NC, Wade Nichols of Dahlonega, Jimmy Rush of Hiram; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Pat Cabe of Cumming; sister, Rhonda Randolph of Cumming; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lillie Mae and Charles Agan of Douglasville, Frances Prather of Douglasville, Imogene and Jimmy Vaughan of Temple; grandchildren, Tyler and Angie Nichols of Dawsonville, Alicia and Rob Ringlehan of FL, Zach Pritchett of Cumming, Dylan Mathis of Dawsonville, Ashley and Kristian Kriner of Dalton, Connor Nichols of Woodstock, Dalton Mathis of Dawsonville, Austin Nichols of Dalton, Taylor Vogal of Gainesville, Kaylee McClay of NC, Allison McClay of NC, Isabella Nichols of Dahlonega, Deven and Meghan Rush of FL, Whitney Rush of FL, Jim Rush of Douglasville; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. L. C. Bennett, Rev. Eddie Caine, Rev. Mason Caine and Rev. Scott Cabe officiating. Interment will be at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. until hour of the service.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Forsyth County News on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

