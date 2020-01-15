Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM Influencers Church, 5095 Post Road Cumming , GA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Wells, age 81, of Cumming, died on Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by family. Linda was preceded by her husband of forty years, Don Wells. Linda and Don were both originally from Pacolet Mills, S.C. but resided in Smyrna and Cobb County, Georgia for most of their life together as husband and wife. Linda is survived by her four children, son Brian Wells and his wife Nancy, daughter Belinda Wells Reynolds and her husband Steve, her son Brent Wells and wife Sandy, and her son Bart Wells and his wife Susan. Linda was a loving and devoted grandmother to nine grandchildren, Jessica, Erin, Grayson, Austin, Carson, Eric, Kindra, Evan, and Aidan in order by age, as well as four great grandchildren Emerson, Parker Mae, and Ellis, with another great grandchild due to arrive in July. Linda also leaves behind one brother, Harold Sullivan of Pacolet, S.C., a sister-in-law, Kay Sullivan of Gaffney, S.C., a brother-in-law and sister-in law, Warren and Jeannine Wells of Marion, S.C., and numerous nieces and nephews in South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020 at Influencers Church, 5095 Post Road, Cumming, Georgia 30040. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the following:

