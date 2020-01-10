Liz Saxon Bleckley Warren, age 94, of Cornelia, died on Jan. 7, 2020. Born on July 14, 1925, in Watkinsville, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Dovie Ashley Saxon. Mrs. Warren was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending and visiting with her church family. She was a 'True Southern Lady' who took pride in her home and enjoyed working in the yard. Liz loved God and her family; they were her life and she was dedicated to them. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Perry Bleckley; second husband, Mastin Penn Warren; son, Charles Douglas Bleckley; and sisters, Edna Saxon and Elnora Saxon Townsend. Survivors include her granddaughter, Connie Beasley (David) of the home; great-grandsons, Logan Howard and Greyson Howard, both of the home; daughters: Lynne Warren Banister (Joe) of Cumming, Judy Warren Tribble (Tony) of Alpharetta, and Amy Warren (Mark Ellis) of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Bleckley of Cornelia; grandchildren: India Banister, Cameron Banister, and Leah Forsyth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Shannon Irvin and Rev. Donald Grizzle officiating. Interment will follow in Head of Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillard. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Jan. 10, 2020, and from 10:00 am until the service hour on Jan. 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 400 Furniture Drive, Cornelia, Georgia 30531. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 10, 2020