Lola Ann Cook
1943 - 2020
Lola Ann Cook, 77, of Cumming passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, the Honorable Judge William Robert Robertson and Laura Ann Robertson, her brother Robert Robertson, her sister, Sara Jane (Lally) Purcell, and two daughters, Cathy and Caren Cook.
She leaves behind a brother, Ernie Robertson, two children, Steve Cook (Katy Cook) and Major Laura Cook Johnson (Colonel Kelly Johnson), six grandchildren, Simon Robertson, Katherine Cook, Rebecca Christe (Nate Christe), Corporal William Cook, John-Michael Cook and Sam Cook, and one beautiful great-granddaughter, Laura Jane Christe.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Schmid officiating.
Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Nov. 20.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave; Cumming, GA was in charge of the arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 21, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
