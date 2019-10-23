Lori Kay Stapler, age 44, of Cumming, died on Oct. 20, 2019. She was a graduate of South Forsyth High School and was very active in the Special Olympics. Lori was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She loved her church and gospel music. She is preceded in death by her father, Noah W Stapler.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Stapler; siblings, Cheryl (Ron) Millholland, John Luck; Teresa (Raymond) Shook; Stan (Jessica & Noah) Lee; and Sherry Myrick; Bret Myrick along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Lori will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with Rev. Stan Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 23, 2019