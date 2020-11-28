Lucretia Bell Godsey
Lucretia "Chris" Bell Godsey
"I love you too Darling" were the last words Chris said to both of her daughters. And of course, those were her last words, because that's how Chris lived her life. Chris was a remarkable woman who more than anything in the world wanted to love and be loved.
Lucretia Bell Godsey, known by all as Chris, was born in Toccoa (though most of us really believe her spirit was born somewhere in England… most likely descended from royalty).
She was married for 54 years to her beloved husband, Sammy Godsey, and they have two daughters, Shannon and Leigh. Following in their parent's footsteps of finding true love, Shannon married Enrique Howard and Leigh married Geoff Halsema.
Shannon and Enrique have a daughter, Evelyn Estela; and Leigh and Geoff have three children, Benjamin Samuel, Meribelle Kate and Mack Robert.
Chris also absolutely adored her big brother, Richard Bell, who lives in Knoxville, Tenn., with his wife, Sue. In fact, it was at Richard and Sue's wedding that Sam and Chris's love affair began in earnest.
Chris graduated from the University of Georgia and later earned her Specialist Degree.
She started off her career as an art teacher in Macon.
Then upon moving to Decatur she taught fifth grade there, in Sandy Springs and in Cumming, where she ultimately thrived as the media specialist at Big Creek Elementary School.
Under Chris's guidance Big Creek was one of the first schools in Georgia to have a computer lab and she also installed a gorgeous art mural that still hangs in the halls of the school.
For 25 years, Chris served parents and children through her gift of teaching.
Upon retirement she and Sammy shared time between their home in Georgia and their beloved mountain home in Cashiers, N.C.
In Cashiers, they found community and developed deep friendships as members of the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.
Chris and Sam loved every part of life there, from Bible studies, to work out classes, to many many rounds of golf, CCSV brought joy to both Chris and Sam.
Chris was also an amazing artist and her paintings are treasured.
Chris went to join Sam in heaven peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She leaves with us all a legacy of faithfulness, gentle kindness, a million funny, one-of-a-kind sayings, creativity, unwavering support and unconditional love. We should all be so lucky. And how lucky we were to have been loved by her.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you to turn off the T.V., go outside, marvel at God's creation, talk to your neighbors, let go of the small stuff and most importantly always say "I love you Darling" to your people. And after that, if you want to donate somewhere in the loving memory of Chris, donate to Camp Twin Lakes. Chris would have loved all that and we bet she loved you too - Darling.
