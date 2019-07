Lynn Martin, age 89, of Johns Creek, died on Friday, July 26, 2019. Lynn was a United States Navy Veteran. He served his country faithful during the Korean War . He later retired from the United States Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Lynn was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carole Martin; daughter, Kimberly Martin; parents, Don and Agnes Martin; sister, Ann Wilson; and brother, Jimmy Martin.He is survived by his children, Robert (Sally Nichols) Martin, Scott (Lori) Martin, Doug (Lesley) Martin; siblings, David (Dorothy) Martin, Donna Senich, Faye (Ed) Givens, and Alan (JoEllen) Martin; grandchildren, Ryland Martin, Imogen Martin, Tyler Martin, Evan Martin, and Reid Martin; along with many other loving relatives and friends.A visitation for Mr. Martin will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.Inurnment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, with a memorial service being held at a later date.Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Forsyth CountyJuly 31, 2019