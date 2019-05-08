Madge L. Golen, age 75, of Cumming, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Northside Forsyth Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Old Macedonia Cemetery with Rev. Joey Watson officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in June in Old Fort, NC with date and time to be announced.
Madge loved family and friends and enjoyed genealogy, gardening, golf and travel.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Rooney (James); granddaughter, Crystal Shearer (Justin Voss); great-grandchildren, Jordan Voss and Mia Voss; brother, Gerald Lavender (Buleha); sister-in-law, Kay Lavender; several nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.
Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA, is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 8, 2019