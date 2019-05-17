Marcelle Hamby, age 80, of Cumming, GA, died on Monday, May 13, 2019. Marcelle was born in 1939, to the late Ernest and Myrtle Roland. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Leon Roland, Winston Roland, and Jerry Roland; and son-in-law, Barry Samples.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Eugene Hamby; daughter, Cindy Samples; grandchildren, Matthew (Margaret) Samples, and Kelley (John) Mullinax; great grandchildren, Aiden Samples, Hunter Mullinax, Landon Mullinax, Grayson Mullinax, Bradley Elrod, and Matthew Robertson; sister, Ann Satterfield; brother, Don (Linda) Roland; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hamby, Sarah (Brice) Talley, and Azzie Lou Hamby; caretakers, Judy Crawford and Shelia Gove; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hamby was held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Craig Richard officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 4 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 17, 2019